The Flash S06E11 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Love is in the air in this week’s Valentine’s Day themed episode of the Flash, and both the good guys and the bad guys fall under its sway.









This episode has a lot of humour in it, and that kicks off pretty much from the start. Iris (Candace Patton) had made breakfast for Barry Allen, and Grant Gustin delivers his lines to perfection, conveying just how bad Iris’ cooking usually is, and how frightening the notion is of consuming it.









Of course, given that in the previous episode we saw Iris pulled into a mirror world, it’s clear that something more is going on here. The episode flirts with that notion, even Barry suspecting that Iris is not the same, but having his fears allayed by the end.









Still, it’s the villains that really sell this one. The episode brings back Amunet Black (Katee Sackhof) and Goldface (Damion Poitier) who, like their characters in the comics, used to be a couple, but have since split up. A gang war arises between them, but the core of it has more to do with splitting up a record collection than anything else.









I love the way Sackhof plays Amunet. She milks every line for all it’s worth. She’s way over the top, but in such an engaging and bizarre way that it really works. Poitier’s Goldface is so much more grounded that the two play off each other exquisitely.









There is a third plot threat, as Frost (Danielle Panabaker) tries to help out Allegra (Kayla Compton) with a guy she is interested in. Panabaker is always great, but I have to admit that Allegra has yet to grow on me in any fashion. I would happily have sacrificed her scenes for more of the villains.

Rating: 9 /10

