The Flash S06E10 Review

By Deejay Dayton







The Flash resumed this week, the last of the CW/DC shows to come back following the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. The episode was pretty much split between dealing with a plot thread left over from the fall, and dealing with the repercussions of the Crisis.









At first I was not thrilled with the amount of time dedicated to Iris (Candice Patton), Cecile (Danielle Nicolet), Allegra (Kayla Compton), and Victoria (Kamilla Hwang), as they continued their investigation into a big conspiracy, largely because I had more or less forgotten what this storyline was all about. But as the episode progressed, and a new Dr Light came gunning for Iris, I became much more engaged. And though it felt like this plot thread was wrapping up, the wonderful final scene of the episode made it clear there is much more to come.









John Diggle (David Ramsey) drops by with a bequest from Oliver Queen for the Flash (Grant Gustin), the first mask the Arrow wore, which was made by Barry Allen for him. Gustin’s reaction to this, and the quest it leads him and Diggle on, was very well done, giving a lot of emotional play to the two closest friends of the dead hero.









Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is also hugely affected by the Crisis. Through him we discover that the reality-altering events have changed many of the villains that the Flash fought in the past, implying that many will return in new form in episodes to come. I am very glad about that. I had become concerned that the show had worked through so many of the Flash’s classic villains, often giving them short shrift, turning characters with a lot of potential into one shot bad guys. The Crisis has effectively opened up the roster again, as we saw with this week’s use of Dr Light.









I also really enjoyed the new opening credit sequence. With Arrow gone, the Flash is now the senior of these shows, and befits the change.

Rating: 9 /10

