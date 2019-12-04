Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

The Flash S06E08 Review

The Flash (Grant Gustin) has been corrupted by Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy), and becomes just as evil as he looks in this week’s episode. Visually, this episode is a delight, especially for anyone into zombie movies.







The make-up on both the Flash and Bloodwork makes them look disgusting and creepy, and Bloodwork’s other minions rampage through Central City like it’s an episode of the Walking Dead.





While Iris (Candace Patton) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) both strive to free the Flash from Bloodwork’s domination, they wind up in cross purposes, as both have very different plans on how to achieve their goal. While Cisco’s focus is on trying to ensure that as many as possible survive the upcoming Crisis, even if that costs the Flash his life, Iris is not willing to sacrifice her husband. Both views are valid, which makes the conflict effective for the audience.









Cecile and Kamilla (Danielle Nicolet and Victoria Park) have fairly small roles in the episode, but they are critical to carrying the tone. The two women spend their time on the run from the “zombies,” giving this a real horror movie feel.





Given that the next episode is part of Crisis on Infinite Earths, I had expected a tidy resolution to the Bloodwork storyline, and sure enough, we get one. It works very well, and does leave the door open just enough that the villain can return once the Crisis is over.





As with this week’s episode of Arrow, the conclusion sees the Crisis come to Earth at last. It also features the scene with Nash Wells (Tom Cavanaugh) entering the Monitor’s chamber in a burst of light, the same scene that closes this week’s episodes of Batwoman, Supergirl, and Arrow.

Rating: 9.5 /10

