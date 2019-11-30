Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

The Flash S06E07 Review

By Deejay Dayton







It is all but impossible to review the latest episode of the Flash without spoilers. So, fair warning, there is a big twist in the episode, and if you don’t want to know what it is, just stop reading now.





The episode picks up from the conclusion of the previous one, in which the Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) was attacked and infected by Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy). He gets rushed back to STAR Labs, where a transfusion of blood from the Flash (Grant Gustin) saves his life. The problem? The transfusion sends some of the infected blood into the Flash’s body.





After some intriguing but puzzling scenes, Barry Allen, and the audience, discover that Bloodwork is now inhabiting Barry’s body, and battling for control of his mind. This results in a number of surrealistic scenes, visions that Bloodwork provides in his attempt to lure the Flash into becoming a willing partner in crime.









Whether by accident or design, there are similar games with reality that take place during the episode of Arrow, which aired immediately following. And in both cases the upcoming Crisis serves as a motivation. Bloodwork has learned, from being in Barry’s mind, that the hero is fated to die in the Crisis, and works to convince him that, with their abilities combined, he would survive and prevail.





Will Barry Allen choose to join with Bloodwork, in hopes of having a life post-Crisis? Well, I admitted there were spoilers in this review, but I’m not going to give everything away!

Rating: 9.5 /10

