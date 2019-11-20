Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

The Flash S06E06 Review

This week’s episode of the Flash gives the starring role to the Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer), putting Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) in a supporting role in an adventure that is as James Bond as they could manage.









Thankfully, attention is drawn to the Bond nature of the story, allowing them to really riff off the concept, using lines of dialogue, plot devices, and even a music score that brings the film series to mind.









It’s all part of Ralph’s hunt for Sue Dearborn, which just adds to the build up for that character’s eventual introduction. And, as far as I’m concerned, it also showed that Sawyer would be fully capable of carrying an Elongated Man tv series, ideally with Sue at his side.









There are two other plot threads that develop. Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) works with Iris’ intern, Allegra (Kayla Compton) in his quest to find and destroy the Monitor, while Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) tries to help the Chunk (Brandon McKnight) get a date with the girl he had been interested in.









Nicolet is wonderful in this, of course. She can do no wrong in my eyes. But I was also really entertained by McKnight’s performance. The show has made the Chunk far more attractive and enthusiastic a character, but McKnight is such a delight to watch that I do not mind the alteration as well.









Danielle Panabaker, who plays Killer Frost, directs this episode, and does a superb job with it. I seriously could not find a thing to complain about, even if I wanted to.

Rating: 10 /10

