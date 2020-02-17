Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Supergirl S05E12 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Since last night’s Batwoman and Supergirl episodes shared the same basic plot, they are going to share the same opening paragraph in my reviews. In both cases the stories dealt with the effects of Crisis on Infinite Earths, with a leftover version of a character in conflict with the “real” version of the character, and only one can survive. Was this intended as a special theme night? The two episodes were very different in tone, but they still might have been more effective if they had not aired back to back.









Despite the similarity in concept, the Supergirl episode was very different from the Batwoman one. While Batwoman ventured into heavy emotion, the Supergirl one stayed much lighter.









Part of this was simply because the focus really was on Jeremy Jordan in his double role as Win and Toyman. He leads the battle against his double, and Supergirl was almost a supporting character in her own show. But since Jordan just returned for this two episode story, I am fine with that. I also liked his performance more than I had back when he was a regular, as both versions he was playing were more engaging than his old IT guy had been.









There was also a lot of betrayal and deception, with most characters guilty of being duplicitous, even though some are well meaning in their lies.









There are some more shakeups towards the end of the episode. Supergirl really has been making the most of Crisis, and those changes have improved the show immensely. So I support the ones that take place at the conclusion of this week’s show.

Rating: 9.5 /10

