Supergirl S05E16 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Melissa Benoist gets a bit of a break as Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) becomes Supergirl this week.





It’s a clever and complex story, which also serves to kill off her father, Jeremiah. Helen Slater gets a small role as the grieving mother of Kara and Alex, but the core of the story is the resentment that Alex feels over the way her father placed Kara and her safety as his priority.





This leads Alex to avoid going to her father’s funeral, taking a trip into the VR world of Obsidian Platinum, a world in which she is Supergirl, working at the DEO under the Martian Manhunter (David Harewood). It’s an ideal reality for Alex, one that is almost too seductive.









And, indeed, we see that this is not accidental. People are entering Obsidian Platinum’s VR world and losing all sense of reality, essentially abandoning their real bodies to exist solely within the digital world.





This brings the spotlight back on Andrea (Julie Gonzalo), whose character continues to walk a thin line between being an ally of the heroes, or a functionary of the villains. I like Andrea, so I am hoping she winds up on Supergirl’s side against Leviathan as the season concludes.





But for that matter, I am also hoping that this season will conclude. I know that the Flash has shut down production. I’m not sure what the situation is with Supergirl, whether its season is already in the can or not.

Rating: 10 /10

