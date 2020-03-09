Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Supergirl S05E14 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Supergirl had a complex web of inter-related plot lines in last night’s episode.











Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) and Brainiac 5 (Jesse Rath) were manipulating events surrounding the release of the Obsidian Platinum virtual reality release, while a mysterious person is doing their best to stop the product from hitting the market at all. Luthor and Dox have a different target in mind, Leviathan, and the VR plot is just a stepping stone to them.









While to Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), the Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), and Alex (Chyler Leigh), preventing anything bad happening to Andrea Rojas (Julie Gonzalo) is the primary focus. But even they do not realize Rojas has more to her than just her corporate face, which becomes clear by the end of the episode.









Meanwhile, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) is off on her own thread, trying to turn inmates at a prison into well meaning citizens. Things don’t quite go as planned, but Lena displays a lot of fortitude in setting things right. And, as usual, McGrath hits every note perfectly. I have come to love every scene that she appears in.









The web of storylines really ought to have been a weakness in the episode. There were even romantic developments between Supergirl and William (Staz Nair) to wedge in. But somehow, perhaps because of the conspiratorial nature of the overall plot, it worked well.









Julie Gonzalo’s Andrea has moved in and out of focus all season. At times that bothered me, but I was reminded a couple of weeks ago at how much I grew to dislike Reign, because she so overpowered the entire season. Andrea Rojas has been developed in two different plot lines, corporate and mystical, but without shoving all the other characters off the stage. That has kept me engaged with her plotlines, and always wanting more.









Fortunately for me, the end of this week’s episode sure made it look like I will get my wish next week!

Rating: 10 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





