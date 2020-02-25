Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Supergirl S05E13 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Supergirl had its 100th episode this week, and in the style of such landmarks used the opportunity to look back over the history of the series. They chose an interesting way to do this, bringing back Mr Mxyzptlk, though with a different actor in the role (Thomas Lennon), and having him try to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) patch up her relationship with Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath).









Of course, the resolution to this kind of episode is obvious from the get-go. All the way back to It’s a Wonderful Life, the ultimate realization is that the characters are already in the best of all possible worlds. But it was interesting to see the variety of ways that things went wrong in other realities.









The format also allowed for the returns of Reign (Odette Annabal), Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer), and Mon-El (Chris Wood), as well as some other supporting characters not seen in a while, such as Cat Grant.













The 5th dimensional imp was no longer being allowed to look as handsome and romantic as he had in his debut, which was a tidy explanation for the change in actor, and had to make amends to all those he had tormented. Together, he and Supergirl try to find the correct moment in the past for her to have revealed her identity to Lena, in order to forestall the resentment and betrayal that Lena wound up feeling.The Supergirl series has really evolved during its five seasons, and this episode neatly highlighted that. Lena Luthor has become a truly compelling character, and Supergirl’s confrontation with her at the end of the episode set their relationship on a new level. Things could go either way from this point, which I am sure will be the focus of the remainder of the season.

Rating: 10 /10

