Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Supergirl S05E11 Review

By Deejay Dayton







I was really impressed with last night’s episode of Supergirl. Not just the plot or the acting, it was how well they managed to include a fairly large number of characters, and give so many of them great scenes and development.













The effects of Crisis on Infinite Earths are still being discovered, but one of them is that a Win Schott (Jeremy Jordan) from an alternate Earth has wound up on Supergirl’s, and is determined to reinvigorate the Toyman name. But the Win from this reality, who went off to work with the Legion of Super-Heroes, returns to stop his doppleganger, whose crimes threaten to destroy Win’s life.













Jordan, in the two roles, gets better stuff to work with than he usually did when he was a regular on the series, which makes his return all the more enjoyable.













And I am really loving Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor. He and Katie McGrath play so well together, each of their scenes gives the scheming siblings so many levels of emotion and deception to play with.









Jesse Rath’s Brainiac 5 continues to deal with the changes he is experiencing, now that he has absorbed four other versions of himself, and Nicole Maines gets to grow Nia Nal as well, now that the two have broken up.













And, oh yeah, Melissa Benoist was in this as well.











Not to slight her in any way, but there was so much excellent work going on all around her that she probably could have taken a break this week. The Martian Manhunter did, for the most part, but that’s because David Harewood was busy directing the episode. Given how well he did, I hope we see him behind the camera again.

Rating: 10 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





