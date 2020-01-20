Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Supergirl S05E10 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Big changes take place in this week’s Supergirl, a result of the Crisis on Infinite Earths. Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) is now a universally loved and trusted philanthropist, and the head of the DEO, making him the boss of Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh).









The Martian Manhunter (David Harewood) conveniently uses his powers to make all the important characters aware of how reality used to be, but this just means that they are not keen on trusting Luthor.More importantly, this gives Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) an even better role than she already had, and she really steals the episode, as far as I’m concerned, even though her storyline is not the main one. Lex ensured, in his re-write of the Book of Destiny, that Lena’s memories of the previous reality remain intact. He wants to work with her, although she is not at all inclined to trust him. Supergirl pays Lena a visit, expecting that she can reveal her identity to Lena and forestall the betrayal that her friend felt, only to discover that Lena still knows the truth, and has no inclination to patching things up. Lena even pays a visit to her mother, Lillian (Brenda Strong), now an executive and no longer a felon, hoping to find someone she can trust, only to receive the advice to turn to her sibling. Lena Luthor’s arc seems to be leading her exactly where she doesn’t want to go, and I am impressed at how sympathetic she has become since taking a turn on the dark side.For her to steal the episode was quite a task, given that we are presented with five incarnations of Brainiac Five (Jesse Rath, with a female Brainiac Five played by his sister Meaghan). One of them gets murdered, and the others work to find the killer and figure out why they have all wound up in the same universe. Along the way we finally a Brainiac Five who looks and acts like the one from Legion of Super-Heroes. While I doubt this was the plan all along, it really was a great moment to see the proper shade of green, and a costume that looks “right.”I must assume that the changes that were made are the result of ratings, but whatever the reason, the series has received a real shot in the arm. I am much more engaged than I had been earlier in the season.

Rating: 9.5 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





