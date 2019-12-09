Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Supergirl S05E09 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Crisis on Infinite Earths is here at last! Arrow and, to a lesser degree, the Flash have both been building up to this crossover event, so it’s a little surprising that it’s an episode of Supergirl that launches the storyline, especially given the dramatic surprises that take place.

Still, it is possible to see the connections between the miniseries and this television event, and that’s a good thing. They are extrapolating based on the actual story, one of the most important in the history of comics, when it comes right down to it.





But then, Supergirl’s universe more or less serves the function of Earth-3 in the original miniseries from the 80s, the first universe that we see get destroyed, and the one that a child is sent out from by rocketship. This Superman-like sequence was given to Alexander Luthor Jr in the original comic, but gets passed to a different character in the episode. I’m not going to ruin everything by telling you who.Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson) gathers Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), his daughter Mia (Katherine McNamara), the Flash (Grant Gustin), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Sarah Lance (Caity Lotz), and Ray Palmer (Brendan Routh), bringing them all to Supergirl’s (Melissa Benoist) universe, in a last ditch attempt to save it. The main Supergirl supporting characters are all given something to do, and I was impressed at how well the episode balanced the vast number of characters.They even managed to fit a number of guest stars into the beginning of the episode, giving the Titans a cameo, as well as the Ray (Russel Tovey), Alexander Knox from Tim Burton’s first Batman film (Robert Wuhl), and Burt Ward, the Robin of my childhood, who even gets an utterance beginning with the word “Holy!”This is a production that clearly knows and understands the base that it is playing to, and is making the most of it. And I for one am loving it.

Rating: 10 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





