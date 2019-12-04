Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Supergirl S05E08 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) are pitted against each other in this week’s episode, while Leviathan sends Rama Khan (Mitch Pileggi) to activate a super volcano.





It all makes for a pretty busy episode for Kara and friends, which is not such a bad thing. So far this season has delved effectively into the backstories and motivations for those aligned against Supergirl, allowing this episode to be more action-oriented. The emotional weight behind the scenes is already there.





The special effects are well done, and that’s good, since this episode relies on those more than usual. The super volcano, and the battle of the Q waves (that will make sense when you see it) both come off very well.









The episode also allows Malefik (Phil Lamarr) to prove his rehabilitation, as his powers are critical to defeating Lena’s Myriad program.





Eve Teschmacher (Andrea Brooks) has looked a little different to me this season, and I think this week I figured it out. I am pretty sure the actress is pregnant. Either that, or she was wearing a really unflattering jacket. But the camera avoided her midsection with such determination that pregnancy seems the more reasonable explanation.





While both the Leviathan plot line and Lena’s story continue despite the failures of their latest schemes, it is all getting put on hold, as the final scene makes clear. The episode ends with a teaser for Crisis on Infinite Earths, the same teaser that concludes this week’s episodes of Batwoman and Arrow. Given that, in the Crisis on Infinite Earths miniseries back in the 80s, the multiverse was reduced to one single universe, I suspect that Supergirl’s reality is going to get folded in with that of the other CW shows when the dust has settled.

Rating: 9 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





