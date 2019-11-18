Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Supergirl S05E07 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Some major confrontations occur towards the end of this week’s Supergirl, and not all of them come to happy resolutions.









We meet some more members of Leviathan this week, although not the person revealed as Leviathan in the comics. It’s a bit weird to have a big mystery story playing out in the comic book DC universe that uses a different character with the same name as the mystery organization on this DC tv show. While Leviathan itself remains a puzzle, one of its operatives, Earthbender, proves quite a match for Supergirl.









Earthbender is played by Mitch Pileggi, another actor I am familiar with from the reboot of Dallas. It seems that someone working on Supergirl must have liked that show, since he is the third actor from it to show up on this series.









The episode also gives some good scenes to Jesse Rath, as Brainiac 5 not only gets to show his advanced mental abilities, but even appears in his “natural” form, albeit briefly. I just don’t get why this show is so reluctant to show him as a green skinned Coluan.









But it’s Melissa Benoist and Katie McGrath who really get to shine, as Supergirl brings Lena Luthor to the Fortress of Solitude, where they hunt through Lex Luthor’s weaponry to find something to use against Earthbender. Lena, of course, has her own agenda for wanting to visit the Fortress, and reaches the point where she feels she can stop lying to Supergirl, and lay her cards on the table.









Lena’s certainty that she is not a villain, merely a former friend acting out of pain and betrayal, gives the scenes between the two women so much emotional weight, and they both play it so very well. These are not heroes and villains screaming at each other, these are two people caught in a Gordian Knot that can only bring pain to both of them, which is all the worse, and all the more captivating to watch.

Rating: 8.5 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





