Suicide Squad #1 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo launch a new incarnation of the Suicide Squad. It’s familiar enough to work, while at the same time adding some new touches to the venerable concept.





We meet an international group of super-powered teens, the Revolutionaries, whose attacks on military and corporate power bases have drawn the ire of the American government. Amanda Waller rounds up Deadshot and Harley Quinn, as well as Magpie, Zebra Man, the Shark, and the Cavalier to take them on. The Squad seems woefully outmatched in this conflict.





And that’s it unless I go into spoilers. So I’m going to go into spoilers. Fair warning. I’ll babble for the remainder of the paragraph, though. Redondo’s art is top notch, and the book looks great. And I also appreciate Taylor’s light hearted touches, such as the information that the winged member of the Revolutionaries, Aerie, can talk to birds, but not in any way that is useful.





OK, so now we’re into spoilers.





Waller sets up the new team, but then bows out. There is someone new in charge, Lok, who carries a cattle prod and seems like an even worse boss than Waller was. I like this. One cannot help but be suspicious of Lok, and wonder what his real agenda is, and also wonder what Amanda Waller is going to do, how she got pushed out, and what her plans are.





The Squad and the Revolutionaries go head to head, and there are fatalities on both sides. It turns out this bit of trimming is a good thing, though. The Revolutionaries are not merely defeated, they get forcibly co-opted into the Squad itself!





So now we have a team within the team, and inevitable tensions between them. Lots of characters, so there can be a good body count as the book goes on. And just enough questions to heighten the sense of paranoia that permeates any decent version of the Suicide Squad.





While I treasure John Ostrander’s version of the team, every incarnation that has come since then has felt like a pale imitation. Taylor is adding something new, taking a different angle, yet maintaining enough of a sense of continuity that this should not push away longtime fans.

Rating: 9.5 /10

