Scott Wolf HMI #01

Webcomics

By Hervé St-Louis



Archives RSS Feed

Archives RSS Feed

Written by : Hervé St-Louis

Art by : Hervé St-Louis

Letterered by : Hervé St-Louis



I'm having fun here and just putting this out there. I don't create comics with full plots. I just jam. This could be great. It could be crap. You tell me. If you never see anything else, don't get too attached. I haven't drawn in a while. I'm rusted. I've decided not to make a French version just yet, until I figure out if this comic is something that I can do. I'll probably just create a French version, just because, but it doesn't mean a full series will come along.