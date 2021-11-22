Webcomics
Scott Wolf HMI #01
By Hervé St-Louis
November 22, 2021 - 22:59
I'm having fun here and just putting this out there. I don't create comics with full plots. I just jam. This could be great. It could be crap. You tell me. If you never see anything else, don't get too attached. I haven't drawn in a while. I'm rusted. I've decided not to make a French version just yet, until I figure out if this comic is something that I can do. I'll probably just create a French version, just because, but it doesn't mean a full series will come along.
Of course, I'm using the comic strip format. I drew this page in less than two hours.
Cheers,
Hervé
Last Updated: November 22, 2021 - 23:06
