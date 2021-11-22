ComicBookBin ComicBookBin

Webcomics

Scott Wolf HMI #01


By Hervé St-Louis
November 22, 2021 - 22:59

                Archives         RSS Feed               

Scott-Wolf01.jpg

                Archives         RSS Feed               



Patreon

     Written by : Hervé St-Louis
     Art by : Hervé St-Louis
     Letterered by : Hervé St-Louis

Scott-Wolf01-thumb.jpg
I'm having fun here and just putting this out there. I don't create comics with full plots. I just jam. This could be great. It could be crap. You tell me. If you never see anything else, don't get too attached. I haven't drawn in a while. I'm rusted. I've decided not to make a French version just yet, until I figure out if this comic is something that I can do. I'll probably just create a French version, just because, but it doesn't mean a full series will come along.

Of course, I'm using the comic strip format. I drew this page in less than two hours.

Cheers,
Hervé


Last Updated: November 22, 2021 - 23:06
Join the discussion:

Add a Comment

     Support Hervé St-Louis on Patreon         Hervé St-Louis's Twitter        RSS       Mobile       Newsletter Subscription       Contact        Advertising       Terms of Service    ComicBookBin

© Copyright 2014-2021, Hervé St-Louis. Johhny Bullet ® - Registered, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other texts, images, characters and trademarks are copyright their respective owners. Use of material in this document (including reproduction, modification, distribution, electronic transmission or republication) without prior written permission is strictly prohibited. Toon Doctor ® is registered trademarks of Toon Doctor Inc. Privacy Policy