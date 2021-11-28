ComicBookBin Store

Marvel Legends (Toybiz) Grey Hulk Action Figure (2005)

The plastic bubble is sealed, has never been opened, although dirty from years of storage. This figure has been sold out for over a decade. Last one in stock. The final shipping cost is to be determined outside of Canada and the United States.





Buy this ultra-rare Grey Toybiz Marvel Legends Grey Hulk action figure from 2005, years before Hasbro took over the Marvel license. This is the real deal perfectly sealed that comes with a comic reprint of the first Hulk comic as well as the left arm of the first build-a-figure Galactus. This is the Hulk as he looked way back in 1962, when drawn by Jack Kirby.Hulk features 37 points of articulations and is a tough toy. You can’t find toys like that on the market easily. It’s also the right catch for collectors trying to complete the original Galactus build-a-figure. Check out a review of the Green variant here . This is the kind of gift action figure collectors will love.

