Legion of Super-Heroes #2 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Bendis and Sook continue to introduce their new future to Superboy, and to the reader, in the second issue of Legion of Super-Heroes. Aquaman’s trident plays a significant part in the story, as it turns out to have a bond with elements missing from the reconstructed planet Earth.





But those are minor quibbles in an otherwise entertaining story. It appears that Rimbor is going to be of significance in this incarnation of the team, for the amount of time we hear about it, and about Ultra Boy’s father. I am such an Ultra Boy fan that I have his symbol tattooed on my shoulder, so how could I not be pleased to see the character being given this prominence.





Right now most of the focus is being given to the rebooted classic characters, with a lot of the new ones being marginalized, mostly appearing in group shots, and still not being well defined. But this is the second issue, and I have faith that things will change.





Rose Forrest got to play a role in this issue, and an entertaining one at that. This Legion has a confrontational relationship with the hierarchy of the United Planets, and Rose serves as the liason between them, even though she appears to lack some diplomatic skills.





This issue felt a bit more scattered than the previous one, and I was also a bit irked by the way the wonderful information panels that give the names and powers of the various characters were often oriented in ways that made them difficult to read.It’s already been leaked that Robin will be joining the Legion, and the moment Superboy learns that there is a Planet Gotham in this future era, it’s easy to see how this is going to come about. Thankfully, this plot thread develops quickly, rather than being dragged out to its obvious conclusion.

Rating: 9.5 /10

