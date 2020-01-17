Comics / Comic Reviews / DC Comics

Legion of Super-Heroes #3 Review

Superboy brings Robin to the future to join the Legion of Super-Heroes in issue 3, but things don’t work out quite as he had planned. Turns out both heroes are known in this time period, but both are not viewed quite the same way. The phrase “baby Hitler” gets thrown out.









It’s not where I was expecting Bendis to go, but then, that’s been pretty much the case since this new incarnation of the team began.









And while this issue teases a few more changes, such as Mon-El’s relationship to Superboy, and a new origin for the Legion, my faith in Bendis is just increasing.









To reimagine a venerable institution like the Legion of Super-Heroes is a daunting task, especially in the internet age, when one can always count on swarms of discontented readers. There have already been two significant reboots of the team, aside from all the smaller alterations that occurred over the decades.









One of the things that is giving me confidence is Bendis is, as absurd as this sounds, the fact that utterly insignificant details are being preserved.









A lot of this issue deals with the planet Rimbor. Ultra Boy’s father is one of the two leaders of that world, which is mired in an endless war. He wants the trident, and is not at all pleased with his son for giving to the Legion in the previous issue. Ultra Boy’s father is named Crav Nah in this story. And, indeed, that was the given name of his father, although I think it might only have been mentioned once before, in the Dagon story back in the late 70s.









To accurately cite Crav Nah is to demonstrate an intense familiarity with the Legion and its history. Bendis has clearly done his research. And that, in turn, helps give me the confidence in the much larger changes that he is doing.







Plus, it helps that I am really enjoying this story as it unfolds. I like Cosmic Boy's apparent unfitness for the leadership, the details about Dawnstar, and Mordru's schemes. Crav Nah is just the icing on the cake.



Rating: 10 /10

