Legends of Tomorrow S05E02 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Wow I really slacked on this. There is a new episode of Legends of Tomorrow tonight, and I’m still about to review last week’s. My bad.









Ok, so I will admit that it was not my favourite episode. The team winds up going back in time to deal with Bugsy Siegel, who has come back to life after being killed by the mob. His girlfriend Virginia Hill is playing both Bugsy and the Legends, trying to come out on top. While I enjoyed that element, which captured the film noir feel, there was too little of the actual Bugsy Siegel story to make this effective. For one thing, they weren’t even in Las Vegas.









But I do have to give kudos to Caity Lotz, who channels the great movie broads of the 1940s in her speech and delivery, and Jes Macallan, whose show stopping number works so very well, in both ways that it is shown.









The subplot sees Hank (Nick Zano) coming to meet Behrad’s (Shayan Sobian) family. Sure enough, Zari (Tala Ashe) is there, but a very different woman than the one Hank remembers. After all, her brother is still alive, and in possession of the wind totem, in this new reality.











Not every episode can be a winner, and while I didn’t hate this one, it was also not one I will recall fondly when I look back on this series.

Rating: 8.5 /10

