Legends of Tomorrow S05E06 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Damien Dahrk (Neal McDonough) was never my favourite villain in the CW/DC universe, although I seem to be in a minority in that, given the vast amount of appearances he has made. But I have to admit, his performance in this week’s Legends of Tomorrow was easily the most entertaining he has given on any of these shows.





Damien is the encore brought back from the dead in this episode, but instead of going out to raise hell, he decides to check on his daughter, Nora (Courtney Ford). Just so happens this is the same night that Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) has chosen to propose to Nora.





It doesn’t take long for the episode to slide into sitcom territory. Nora wants to find a way to deal with her father’s return without violence, and enlists both Sarah Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jess Macallan) in her plan, although this requires the two women to pretend to be her hench persons.









The absurdity just keeps growing when John Constantine (Matt Ryan) has to pretend to be Nora’s boyfriend, and then things go through the roof when everyone winds up in a weird version of Mr Roger’s Neighbourhood.





I am really enjoying this season, as the series whole heartedly embraces the comedy in the scenarios. It makes the show quite distinctive from the other CW/DC shows, and, in my opinion, a lot more fun.





I am sad that this seems to be Routh’s departure from the show. I wouldn’t mind seeing his Superman again, perhaps as a supporting character in the upcoming Superman and Lois series?

Rating: 10 /10

