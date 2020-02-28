Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Legends of Tomorrow S05E05 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Caity Lotz stepped behind the camera for this week’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, and as much as I missed seeing her as Sarah Lance, she did a damn fine job directing the show.









It’s hard not to contrast this week’s episode with that of the previous week. Both had a humourous plot involving an “encore” and the bulk of the team, and both had a far more serious plot, centring on John Constantine (Matt Ryan). Last week it felt like those two stories were at war with each other, when it came to mood, and I wasn’t completely satisfied. This week there was no conflict between them, despite the change in tone. I don’t know what Lotz did to achieve this, but it certainly succeeded.









This week also gave a lot of attention and development to Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian), the brother of Zari (Tala Ashe), and the one who replaced her on the team when reality altered at the end of the last season. Despite being new to the cast, he is not meant to be new to the team. That was really effectively conveyed through his interactions with other cast members. He was given a romance with Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), whose true identity gets revealed towards the end of the episode, and a clearly long term, solid friendship with Hank (Nick Zano). Both of these felt real, felt as though they had developed over a number of episodes, and had a solid background behind them. Add to that the delightful way he and his sister play off each other, and Sobhian has made himself one of my favourite members of the team, in surprisingly short order.









I also really appreciated the way the show is developing the broken loom idea. It has become very important to some that the loom be found and repaired, and equally important to others that the pieces never come together again. It neatly lays the groundwork for the remainder of the season, and how the team will inevitably wind up in conflict with itself.









And the Star Trek reference was just the cherry on top.

Rating: 10 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





