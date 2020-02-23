Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Legends of Tomorrow S05E04 Review

I hate that I am always behind on my Legends of Tomorrow reviews. I love the show, but I wait to watch it with a friend, so there is always this lag.













This week saw the team wind up in Revolutionary France, dealing with a reanimated Marie Antoinette (Courtney Ford), as Zari (Tala Ashe) tried to exploit the situation for her own social media benefit.









There were some really hilarious moments, particularly the physical comedy with Marie Antoinette’s body in the latter half of the episode. I did find it odd that they had the same actress who plays Nora play Marie, but without any sort of explanation for it.









Sarah Lance (Caity Lotz) took a break, so Ava (Jess Macallan) wound up leading the mission, and this played well. Ava has really grown on me since her introduction, and she has displayed quite the comedic flair.









I am really glad that this show has embraced the humour. It makes it stand out so much in contrast to the other CW/DC shows. Even the new opening credit sequence reflects this.













Although, that being said, it does make the John Constantine (Matt Ryan) parts of the episode contrast almost too much. Once this season is over I really would prefer to see him back in his own series. He is so damn good in the role, it merits another chance to grab an audience, and his time on the CW shows should ensure a carryover of them.

Rating: 9.5 /10

