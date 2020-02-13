Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Legends of Tomorrow S05E03 Review

It’s interesting to reflect on how this series has changed over the years. Only three members of the original cast, Caity Lotz (Sarah Lance), Brendan Routh (Ray Palmer), and Dominic Purcell (Mick Rory) are still on the show. And while they remain dysfunctional time travelling heroes, the series has nudged its way solidly into comedy and cultural references.









I was thinking about that as I enjoyed this week’s slasher movie themed outing, which saw the team split into two smaller groups, one trying to prevent a series of murders by the revived killer, and the other going further back in time to stop him from becoming a killer in the first place.









There were references and allusions to Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, Prom Night, and Carrie, most of which were cleverly done. One really nicely executed murder using a high school locker, and some decent plot twists.









Tala Ashe (Zari) is now back aboard the Waverider, even though neither she, nor anyone other than Hank (Nick Zano) remember that she had once been part of the team. I have really grown to like her brother, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian), so I am hoping he gets to stick around as well. He does need some development, though, aside from being another “bro” with Hank and Ray.









John Constantine (Matt Ryan) is kept to the side for the most part, though the finale of the episode belongs to him, and seems to set up next week’s show.









Oh, and this episode also gave some really good stuff to Nora Darhk (CourtneyFord). It took a long time for her character to grow on me, but now that she is trapped in fairy godmother mode I find her much more endearing and entertaining.

Rating: 10 /10

