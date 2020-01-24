Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Legends of Tomorrow S05E01 (the real one) Review

By Deejay Dayton







Ok so first of all, this is the actual first episode of the season. Last week’s episode was a “special,” tying in to Crisis on Infinite Earths. Mention is made of those events, and Sarah Lance (Caity Lotz) is having some problems dealing with the death of, as it gets put in the show, a vigilante she had been sleeping with while he was dating her sister.









That stress is just exacerbated by the fact that Ava (Jes Macallan) has decided to allow a documentary crew to follow the Legends around, an attempt to make them more transparent. And Gideon has a glitch, which is not a result of Crisis, but to their own reality alteration from the end of the previous season, which saw Zari (Tala Ashe) removed from the team’s memories, and replaced by her brother, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian).









Sounds confusing, but even the episode itself acknowledges that, and does so with the weird sense of humour that has come to define this show, and make it so much different than the other CW/DC shows.









Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman) is now serving as John Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) apprentice, which was a great idea. Constantine needs to be rude on a pretty constant basis, and Gary is the ideal foil for that. Constantine learns that Astra has been raising the evil dead, and the rest of the team are already dealing with the first of these, Rasputin (Michael Eklund), who delightfully devours his scenes.









Between the documentary style and the use of Rasputin, this episode wound up reminding me, by accident or design, of What We Do in the Shadows.









Needless to say, plans go awry, the team goes off half cocked, Sarah gets pissed off, and everything more or less works out. That’s how it goes for the Legends, and that’s why I love this show.

Rating: 9.5 /10

