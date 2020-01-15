Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Legends of Tomorrow S05E01 Review

By Deejay Dayton







The CW’s five episode crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths, came to its conclusion last night in a Legends of Tomorrow special episode. I’m not entirely sure how to number that, so I’m just considering it the first episode of the 5th season.













Out of the Legends cast, only Caity Lotz (White Canary) and Brandon Routh (as Superman) had played significant roles in the crossover, but they are joined in the finale by Dominic Purcell (Heat Wave), Nick Zano (Steel), and Jes Macallan (Ava). As well as Routh again, as the Atom.













This episode had the most difficult task, trying to keep the light hearted nature of Legends of Tomorrow, while at the same time carrying on the reality shattering finale of Crisis, and the mournful nature of people coping with the sacrificial death of Oliver Queen in the episode of Arrow that immediately preceded it. I cannot say it managed to balance all of this perfectly. The Beebo/Sargon the Sorceror scenes were fun, but wound up feeling too tangential to the main storyline.









The humourous element worked best when it came to integrating Black Lightning (Cress Williams), the new kid on the block for the crossover.













And, as has happened in every chapter of the Crisis crossover, this contained a show stopping cameo. But while all the others brought back actors who had played DC heroes in earlier tv shows or movies, this one featured Marv Wolfman, the man who wrote the Crisis on Infinite Earths miniseries in the first place.













As I had suspected, the new universe created in the wake of the Crisis puts Supergirl in the same universe as the other CW heroes. There really was no longer any need for her to be in a separate universe, so I was glad of that. The ending showed us the DC streaming shows, Titans, Doom Patrol, the upcoming Stargirl, and the I-still-will-not-accept-this-was-cancelled Swamp Thing, all inhabiting universes of their own, as well as a few others, including one in which Routh remains as Superman.













One of the nicest touches involved Diggle (John Ramsey) and Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson). Flashpoint had replaced their daughter with a son, and it briefly looked as if this got switched around again. But then we discover that they now have two children, a boy and a girl, so both “realities” merged happily.













I am hoping there will be more repercussions of Crisis once the shows resume their normal seasons. Certainly, some major changes appear to be in store for Supergirl.While there were some definite flaws, just like in the original miniseries, Crisis on Infinite Earths emerged as a grand achievement, worthy of the challenge that they took on by adapting it.

Rating: 9.5 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





