Firestorm JLA Series 2 Action figure (2004)

The box is sealed and was never opened but is dirty. The card stock is bent. This figure has been sold out for over a decade. Last one in stock. The final shipping cost is to be determined outside of Canada and the United States.





Buy this rare and excellent Firestorm action figure from DC Direct released in 2004 as part of the second JLA Series. This was the first Firestorm action figure since the classic Super Powers’ line and it captured that look with an updated sculpt. This was before Mattel made figures of most DC characters. It’s much rarer and does not use a stock body.When Ronnie Raymond and his college professor Martin Stein were fused into one being in a nuclear accident, they became Firestorm, the Nuclear Man. Able to alter the molecular structure of any object, Firestorm became a powerful member of the Justice League. The Firestorm Action Figure stands approximately 7 1/4" tall and has multiple points of articulation. This figure includes a JLA base and is packaged in a 4-color blister.

