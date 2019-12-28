Comics / DC Comics History

DC Comics History: King Faraday (1964 - 1967: The New Look)

By Deejay Dayton







Given what an influence James Bond had over the period 1964 – 1967: the New Look, with spies and evil acronymic organizations popping up all over the place, it is hardly surprising that DC chose to revive their own version of Bond, King Faraday, during this era.









What is surprising is that they did such a half-assed job of it. Going under the banner I-Spy (which was also the name of a tv series at the time, starring Robert Culp and Bill Cosby), King Faraday appeared in two issues of Showcase, but only one of those contained any new material. Otherwise, the issues consisted of reprints from the old Danger Trail comic.











And the new material, which opened Showcase 50, was only three pages long. It consisted of four men, presumably military or government, warning King about the potential dangers he will face on his missions, and informing him that he will now be operating under the codename I-Spy, followed by a full page shot of King Faraday himself, agreeing to do so. And that's it.











The reprinted stories, being from the early 1950s, did not quite capture the over the top nature of the James Bond movies, and this two issue run seems to have failed to excite any interest in the character, who would not show up again for another decade.King Faraday: Showcase 50 – 51 (May/June – July/Aug 1964)Next up – the Superman/Batman team!

