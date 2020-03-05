Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Black Lightning S03E15 Review

By Deejay Dayton











There were some surprising revelations in this week’s Black Lightning, perhaps the most important being that it was the second last episode of the season. Now I understand why last week’s episode had to race all over the place. So much set up had to be done for the big finale.









And perhaps that’s why some of this week’s events felt a bit finale-ish on their own. Brandon (Jahking Guillory) having his long awaited confrontation with Dr Jace (Jennifer Riker), and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) marrying Grace (Chantal Thuy).









Incidentally, the abrupt news of the wedding gave Christine Adams another chance to shine as Lynn, Anissa’s mother. In one brief reaction shot she managed to convey surprise, fear, happiness, and stress at her daughter’s actions.











As for Black Lightning himself (Cress Williams), he gets some very unwanted news, as more of the background of Gravedigger (Wayne Brady) gets revealed. It had seemed at first that the only thing they were keeping from the Men of War character from the comics was his name and scar, but the information revealed about his background did incorporate more material from the original character, even though he has been developed in a very different way.









Things are amping up across the board, and despite the powerful crew that Black Lightning has assembled, I have a strong feeling that things will not go as well as the good guys hope next week.

Rating: 9.5 /10

