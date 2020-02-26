Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Black Lightning S03E14 Review

I’m really not sure who to credit, and who to blame, for this week’s episode of Black Lightning. First off, let me say the acting was top notch, there were a lot of great scenes, and I enjoyed it immensely.









But that being said, this was a mish mash of plot threads, resolutions, and teasers that went all over the place without even a hint of focus. We saw the Pierce family come together to deal with their problems, Brandon (Jahking Guillory) confront Dr Jace (Jennifer Riker), a Markovian attack on Freeland, Lady Eve’s (Jill Scott) power plays, Khalil (Jordan Calloway) struggling with his Painkiller side, Odell (Bill Duke) having to live up to his word, and even got the origin of Gravedigger (Wayne Brady) and the creation of the ASA.









Every scene worked. There was not a dull moment in the episode. But I just cannot say it was put together well.











So I am really glad this show has such a strong cast, and that the earlier episodes in the season were far more focussed. I guess there was a lot they wanted to get laid down before moving into the latter part of the season, but I am used to this being higher quality, when it comes to storytelling.

Rating: 8.5 /10

