ComicBookBin ComicBookBin

Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Black Lightning S03E11 Review


By Deejay Dayton
January 28, 2020 - 12:28

black_lightning_s03e11_002_shrunk.png

This week’s episode of Black Lightning brought back so many old enemies, it’s a good thing for the Pierce family that they have made a lot of allies along the way. Of course, it’s not always easy to tell which side people are on, or how much they are in control of their own actions.


Agent Odell (Bill Duke) is reviled by the entire Pierce clan now, and for good reason, but even that doesn’t mean that they all agree on what to do with him. Jennifer (China Anne McClain) wants him dead, and that puts her into conflict with her father and sister.


But then, she also believes that Khalil (Jordan Calloway) is redeemable, and is about the only person who thinks so.

black_lightning_s03e11_001_shrunk.png

Lynn (Christine Adams) winds up having to break Tobias Whale out of ASA custody, despite not trusting him, and winds up needing the assistance of Gardner Grayle (Boone Platt), another ASA member who she barely knows. Can he be trusted?


Lala (Will Catlet) is also back, selling guns to the resistance, making a profit off the whole situation in Freeland. His power play brings him into contact with Lady Eve (Jill Scott), who is not as dead as everyone believes.


Yeah, a heck of lot happens in this episode. It’s fast paced, with some good moments of humour, and a lot of emotional scenes. Probably one of the best individual episodes of the series so far.


I’m too much of a fanboy not to be excited by the possibilities evoked by bringing in Gardner Grayle, and loved Brandon’s (Jahking Guillroy) attempts at coming up with a hero name for himself, tossing out both “geo” and “force,” but not at the same time.

A really big thumbs up for this one.

Rating: 9.5 /10

Support this writer on Patreon


Last Updated: January 28, 2020 - 13:00

Join the discussion:

Add a Comment


     Support Deejay Dayton on Patreon         Deejay Dayton's Twitter        RSS       Mobile       Contact        Advertising       Terms of Service    ComicBookBin

© Copyright 2002-2020, Toon Doctor Inc. - All rights Reserved. All other texts, images, characters and trademarks are copyright their respective owners. Use of material in this document (including reproduction, modification, distribution, electronic transmission or republication) without prior written permission is strictly prohibited. Toon Doctor ® is registered trademarks of Toon Doctor Inc. Privacy Policy