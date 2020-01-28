Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Black Lightning S03E11 Review

This week’s episode of Black Lightning brought back so many old enemies, it’s a good thing for the Pierce family that they have made a lot of allies along the way. Of course, it’s not always easy to tell which side people are on, or how much they are in control of their own actions.









Agent Odell (Bill Duke) is reviled by the entire Pierce clan now, and for good reason, but even that doesn’t mean that they all agree on what to do with him. Jennifer (China Anne McClain) wants him dead, and that puts her into conflict with her father and sister.









But then, she also believes that Khalil (Jordan Calloway) is redeemable, and is about the only person who thinks so.









Lynn (Christine Adams) winds up having to break Tobias Whale out of ASA custody, despite not trusting him, and winds up needing the assistance of Gardner Grayle (Boone Platt), another ASA member who she barely knows. Can he be trusted?









Lala (Will Catlet) is also back, selling guns to the resistance, making a profit off the whole situation in Freeland. His power play brings him into contact with Lady Eve (Jill Scott), who is not as dead as everyone believes.









Yeah, a heck of lot happens in this episode. It’s fast paced, with some good moments of humour, and a lot of emotional scenes. Probably one of the best individual episodes of the series so far.









I’m too much of a fanboy not to be excited by the possibilities evoked by bringing in Gardner Grayle, and loved Brandon’s (Jahking Guillroy) attempts at coming up with a hero name for himself, tossing out both “geo” and “force,” but not at the same time.





A really big thumbs up for this one.

Rating: 9.5 /10

