Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Black Lightning S03E08 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Black Lightning (Cress Williams) finally takes a stand against the ASA in the latest episode of the series, and I was glad to see it happen. The occupation of Freeland has been developed well over the season, but it was a downward spiral that needed to reach a turning point.





Not to say that everything is sunshine and roses now. Far from it. By taking a public stand, Black Lightning has violated his agreement with the oppressive government organization, putting Lynn (Christine Adams) in dire peril.





But it does make things easier for Jefferson Pierce when it comes to dealing with the rest of the resistance, and with his eldest daughter Anissa (Nafessa Williams), who ditches the Blackbird identity, in order to fight alongside her father once again as Thunder.









The show had almost reached the point at which the bleakness would have become unbearable, so the change was welcome. As well, the growing relationship between Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) and Brandon (Jahking Guillory) provides some enjoyable light romance. There is a really good spark between the two characters, and their scenes worked very well in contrast with the rest of the episode.





Although Black Lightning is going to be appearing in Crisis on Infinite Earths, this was the only one of the DC/CW shows this week that did not conclude with a teaser for next week’s big event. While I will concede that the teaser would have been jarring, I wish the upcoming Crisis had been acknowledged in some fashion.





But really, that’s the one and only thing I can think of to complain about. I liked TC (Christopher Emmanuel), the new character introduced this week, who works with Gambi (James Remar) to transmit coverage of what the ASA is really up to, letting the outside world become aware of the lies that the government has been telling them. His powers are useful and interesting, and I hope he doesn’t become yet more cannon fodder for the show.

Rating: 9 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





