Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Black Lightning S03E07 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Things just keep getting worse and worse for the people of Freeland in this season of Black Lightning. Now the ASA is going door to door in their search for Markovians, metahumans, and anyone involved with aiding either group.





One thing I am really admiring about this season is the way that almost all of the characters are acting for what they believe is the best possible solution, and the way this wind up pitting them against each other. One doesn’t need any master villain when the points of contention bring genuinely good people to each other’s throats.





Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and his long time friend Inspector Henderson (Damon Gupton) face off over the level of acceptable violence in dealing with the ASA. Pierce has already become somewhat estranged from his daughters over much the same quandary. Since Anissa (Nafessa Williams) is still recovering from being poisoned, that fight gets put onto the back burner.









Jennifer (China Anne McClain) is making the most of Odell’s shooting, manipulating his replacement in order to get files on Dr Jace, in order to get the trust and cooperation of Brandon (Jahking Guillory). The couple have a strange interaction of their powers, which Jennifer appears to understand. Her reticence to explain this to Brandon puts him on the defensive, and piques my interest.





Khalil gets some great scenes. Jordan Calloway has been so good in this role, as we’ve watched the young man go from an up and coming student to a mob enforcer to a mind controlled killer. His descent has been painful to see, and even though Lynn (Christine Adams) and Gambi (James Remar) have discovered Khalil hidden away by the ASA, I fear that nothing good is going to happen to the poor guy.







Because nothing good really ever seems to happen on this show. Not to the heroes, or even the ordinary people. It’s a giant downward spiral, seemingly impossible for any of the characters to escape. The show might be too depressing to watch, were it not for the strong performances of the cast.

Rating: 9 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





