Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Black Lightning S03E06 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Anissa (Nafessa Williams) is ailing badly as this week’s episode of Black Lightning plays out.











She was poisoned last week by Painkiller (Jordan Calloway), and as Gambi (James Remar) searches for a cure, he discovers the origin of the poison, which leads him into checking out whether Khalil has really died.









While on the whole this episode just didn’t grab me the way earlier ones have this season, there were nevertheless some excellent scenes. Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and Anissa have an excellent conversation about the death of Trayvon, and where the guilt lies for that.









And I am consistently impressed with Christine Adams’ portrayal of Lynn Stewart. Her marriage is falling apart, her addiction to green light is increasing, and she finds herself needing to work with Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III), despite her total loathing for the man. In none of these facets does she overplay her hand, but there is just enough there to make her performance truly compelling.









There were also developments with the Markovians, and the rebel faction forming within the city, but I wound up more interested in the scene between Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and her new classmate, Brandon (Jahking Guillory), who has some interesting powers himself, as well as truly awesome hair.









Even though this wasn’t my favourite episode of the season, I certainly wouldn’t go so far as stating that it was a weak one.

Rating: 8 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





