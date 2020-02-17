Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Batwoman S01E12 Review

Since last night’s Batwoman and Supergirl episodes shared the same basic plot, they are going to share the same opening paragraph in my reviews. In both cases the stories dealt with the effects of Crisis on Infinite Earths, with a leftover version of a character in conflict with the “real” version of the character, and only one can survive. Was this intended as a special theme night? The two episodes were very different in tone, but they still might have been more effective if they had not aired back to back.









Both Beth and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) find themselves increasingly in pain as the episode plays out, and though Luke Fox (Cadmus Johnson) and Mary Hamilton (Elizabeth Anwise) are doing all they can to figure out a way to save them both, the universe will not allow that. Only one version of Kate’s sister will live.I really liked the scene of the two Beths together, as Kate is forced to explain that, in the other reality, she saved Beth from the car accident, so she never underwent the torture that transformed her into Alice. This gave far more weight to the potential that Kate would choose to save the sister she had failed before.Of the two subplots in the episode, the one dealing with Kate’s father, Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott), in prison was perhaps necessary, but was pretty much standard, with him being attacked by someone he had thrown into prison in the past. More interesting were the developments with Mouse’s (Sam Littlefield) plot thread, and a plastic surgeon who takes an interest in the captive’s ability to create life like masks for himself.There is a lot of tension, and a sorrowful mood, that builds through the episode, and which comes to a superb and surprising conclusion, true to everything that had lead up to it.

Rating: 9.5 /10

