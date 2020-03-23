Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Batwoman S01E16 Review

When the Batwoman series began I was not really excited about Alice (Rachel Skarsden) being a regular character on the show. Yes, she made a good villain for the fledgling hero (Ruby Rose), but I feared her repeated appearances would result in the character losing her edge.





I am really pleased to admit that I was mistaken. Yes, there have been other villains along the way, but the core of the series really is the relationship between the two sisters, and that was really emphasized in last night’s episode. Kate Kane is having a hard time dealing with the fact that she murdered the man who had kidnapped Beth and tortured her into becoming Alice. This was a step she never wanted to take, and it has affected her perception of who she is.









In Alice’s eyes, Kate is becoming more like her, while she is becoming more stable and trustworthy, in other words, more like Kate. Yes, this all comes with a lot of discussion, but somehow the episode keeps its balance of action and exposition, and remained engaging throughout. When the two sisters decide to join forces to invade Arkham Asylum to free Mouse (Sam Littlefield), it marks a significant change for both of them.





I was also pleased with the development of Luke Fox’s (Camrus Johnson) storyline. By and large, Fox has been providing comic relief on the show, but he gets to show a lot more depth as he discovers that his father’s murder was a more complicated event than he knew, with a cover up involved. I’m not sure if Batwoman has completed filming this season, so I fear this storyline might get cut short by the virus, but I hope he gets more of a chance to show his stuff.

Rating: 9.5 /10

