Batwoman S01E14 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Duela Dent, a character that has had a wide variety of interpretations in the comics since her debut back in the 70s, made her live screen bow last night in Batwoman.











I really liked how they chose to interpret the character, making her the niece of Harvey Dent, a knife wielding psychotic with a twisted revenge fantasy. The climax of the episode even played off the New 52 version of the character. This is not a Duela Dent that we have ever seen before, but it’s one that I hope we will see again.









This episode also gave a lot of play to Sophie (Meagan Tandy), and her relationship with Batwoman (Ruby Rose). To be honest, I didn’t care much for Sophie at the start of the series. It took me a long time to warm up to her. I think a lot of that had to do with the plot, as she and Kate had such bitterness between them. But when she had to come out to her mother, and got exactly the reaction she had feared, the reaction that had kept her in the closet, I felt as devastated and humiliated as she did. And her genuinely intelligent and adult discussion with Batwoman about the future of their relationship was another great scene, excellently handled by the actress.









Mary (Nicole Kang) was also given some very good moments, as she tries to become part of Batwoman’s inner circle. And while Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) holds down the fort and keeps the wisecracks coming, a plot line involving Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) about the murder of Lucius Fox, looks like it might pull Luke into a more serious story.









And then Alice (Rachel Skarsden) had her own plot thread, trying to find Mouse (Sam Littlefield). I was glad that this tied in with the Duela Dent plot, as it was feeling a bit extraneous this week until then.









My appreciation for this series just keeps on growing!

Rating: 10 /10

