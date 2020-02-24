Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Batwoman S01E13 Review

The quasi-vampiric Nocturna made her small screen debut in last night’s episode of Batwoman, providing a welcome change of pace from the now formula battles against Alice.









Oh, sure, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) was still part of the story. Her relationship with Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) has altered following Kate’s attempt to let Alice die in order to save Beth. And she is also on the trail of Mouse, who has been abducted from his hospital bed.









Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), wearing a glow in the dark tie, showed that he can deftly pull off comedic scenes with Mary (Nicole Kang) as easily as his regular Batcave banter with Kate.











I find his presence almost critical to making this show work. Both Kate and Alice are so intense, and the overall plot lines are very dark. Johnson’s scenes lift the entire mood of the show.









But I enjoyed having someone else as the main villain for a change, even if Nocturna only merited a one episode story. There was a fun mystery as to her identity and true nature, and an attempt to lure her into a trap using Kate’s new nightclub.And, speaking of dark, do you have any idea how difficult it is to take screen captures of this show? It’s all so dimly lit. I swear, I watch each episode looking for a character being hit by a significant light source, in the hopes that I will not again, as with this review, have to use pictures that look like black boxes.

Rating: 9 /10

