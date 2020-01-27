Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Batwoman S01E11 Review

By Deejay Dayton







The Crisis on Infinite Earths proves to have had more of an effect on Batwoman’s reality than had been apparent at first, as this week’s episode introduces her sister, Beth (Rachel Skarsten).













Just to be clear, Rachel Skarsten already plays her sister, Beth, on the show. But a Beth that adopted the identity of Alice after her kidnapping and years of abuse and torment. The new Beth that we meet was rescued from the car accident that killed the mother of her and Kate (Ruby Rose), so she was never separated from her family, and never went the twisted, evil route.









The episode is divided between this new Beth meeting the main players on Batwoman, all similar to people she remembers from her reality, but not quite the same, and more flashbacks to the horrific childhood of the Alice-Beth.













That keeps Kate somewhat to the sidelines, but that works well, given that the Gotham police no longer want Batwoman’s help. In the previous episode, Batwoman revealed that she was a lesbian, and the police consider that too “political.” It’s an appalling point of view, and one I am very glad they chose to show, rather than avoiding dealing with homophobic bigotry.













There are some very good twists towards the end of the episode, although I really don’t want to say too much and spoil them.

Rating: 9.5 /10

