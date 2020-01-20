Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Batwoman S01E10 Review

Although there are a couple of nods to the larger DC universe that Batwoman is now a part of, following the Crisis on Infinite Earths, for the most part this week’s episode simply continues the Alice storyline that has been the basis of the first season.













Alice (Rachel Skarsden) and Mouse (Sam Littlefield) are celebrating the murder of her step-mother, which Alice feels Kate (Ruby Rose) should appreciate. She shares Kate’s desire for them to be one big happy family again, just in a more Manson Family way than Batwoman would desire.













The episode has a great opening, with a subway train that gets hacked and runs out of control. Batwoman pulls off an impressive rescue sequence, but get overshadowed at the very end by Slam Bradley (Kurt Szarka), who is a Gotham City cop. The public love the handsome officer, and rumour swirl about a romantic involvement between him and Batwoman.













Bradley’s role in the episode is quite small, but I hope we see him again. His presence takes the story into some interesting directions. Kate is not pleased at the assumption that Batwoman is straight, though Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) is of the opinion that it’s a benefit, for Batwoman to been envisioned as even more different than the openly lesbian Kate Kane.









And as Kate pursues the hacker, sexuality, and forced outing, moves to the forefront by the end of the episode. It’s a little overdone, but the message is valid and important, so I am in forgiving mood about that. Better than having yet another ancillary gay character.













I don’t quite know what to make of the plot twist at the end of the episode. It may have to do with Crisis and the formation of the new universe, or be something else entirely. It’s certainly interesting enough that I am eager for the follow up next week.

Rating: 9 /10

