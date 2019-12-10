Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Batwoman S01E09 Review

Crisis on Infinite Earths continued in this week’s Batwoman, following up on the Supergirl episode. And while there were a number of very good elements to the Batwoman episode, I cannot say that it was on par with the first chapter.





I had enjoyed how the first chapter made use of the Supergirl supporting cast, and was expecting to see Batwoman’s pop up in her episode. Sadly, aside from Ruby Rose herself, the only other Batwoman cast member to appear was Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), and his impressive abs.







As well, while the Supergirl chapter told a clean and coherent story, the Batwoman chapter spread off into a number of directions. After Kate, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), and Sarah Lance (Caity Lotz) spend some time mourning Oliver Queen, the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) starts talking about needing heroes who are paragons, and dispatches two teams to seek out the paragons of Superman and Batman.









Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) absconds with the Book of Destiny, using it to hunt down Superman across the multiverse, and kill them. The Supergirl Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), accompanied by his Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) and Iris West (Candace Patton) are on the trail as well, which leads them to Smallville, and Tom Welling and Erica Durance. But Luthor’s games turn the quest into a Superman vs Superman battle, which lasts just long enough to be effective.





Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson) has her own plot thread, one that derives directly from the original Crisis on Infinite Earths miniseries.





But things take a downturn when it comes to Sarah Lance, the Flash (Grant Gustin), and Mia (Katherine McNamara), as they root out John Constantine (Matt Ryan) and a Lazarus Pit, hoping to bring Oliver Queen back to life. This played out predictably, and overall just weakened the effect of the character’s death in the previous episode.





There were even more characters and cameos than I have mentioned, and a glimpse of the Kingdom Come reality as well.





Those two arcs develop well enough. Batwoman and Supergirl head into the future, where they find a bitter old Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy, who had done the voice of Batman on the 90s animated series) who needs an exo-skeleton in order to walk.So even though the Batwoman episode was not on par with the Supergirl one, it still provided a lot of entertainment.

Rating: 9 /10

