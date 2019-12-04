Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Batwoman S01E08 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Batwoman reaches a major turning point in the most recent episode. Up until now, there has been a sort of battle for Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) soul.







On the one side have been the Crows, Gotham’s private police, lead by her father, Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott), while on the other has been her sister, Kate (Ruby Rose), who has been determined to reach the friend she once loved so dearly.





Alice’s games have been vicious, but her reluctance to kill Batwoman put Kate into positions where she went out of her way to help Alice. It’s pretty clear by the end of this week’s episode that such a thing will not happen again.





I don’t want to spoil the episode, but I will reveal that not everyone survives Alice’s tea party, and that is what changes things up.









Looking back over the first 8 episodes, the series has done a very good build to this point. The Kane family, which seemed cohesive, if somewhat shallow, has been revealed to have depths and secrets that have torn them apart. Kate has grown into her role as Batwoman, and the torments that transformed her sister into the murderous Alice have been explored effectively.





It’s a shame that this series continues to provoke such hostile reactions. This really seems to be for no reason other than right wing hatred of female heroes, and their venomous homophobia, which the open sexuality of the main character inflames.





I’m not entirely pleased with that last sentence, as it sort of implies that it’s the fault of the lesbian character that causes the reaction. That is not what I am trying to convey. It’s that the mere presence of such an open character is all it takes to draw out the nasty bigots.





And while this is not my favourite of the DC hero shows on the CW, that has more to do with my preference for the humourous bent that Legends of Tomorrow and Flash often take. Batwoman is much more like Arrow, quite sombre in tone. But it achieves this goal admirably, and certainly deserves more respect than it is getting.

Rating: 9 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





