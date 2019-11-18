Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Batwoman S01E07 Review

Batwoman really seems to be finding its footing. This episode delves backwards into the relationship Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) had at military college with Sophie Moore (Meghan Tandy), while in the present Sophie battles with revealing Batwoman’s identity to Kate’s father, and her past to her husband.









Up to this episode I really hadn’t cared for Sophie’s character, which is probably why I never mentioned her in any of my reviews. I had no issues with Tandy’s performance, it was merely the way the character was being used, giving Kate a lost love who nevertheless was in her face each week, as the top Crow employed by her dad, Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott).









Giving Sophie a husband also seemed like a bit of an easy out, until this week. True, we needed the time to see Kate fully develop into Batwoman, and now was the right time to go deeper into her past with Sophie, and have Sophie be honest with her husband. I appreciate these character much more now.









The episode also introduced Julia Pennyworth, Alfred’s daughter, played by Christina Wolfe. Turns out she and Kate have a past as well. The Julia appearing in the show bears some resemblance to the most recent version in the comics, a highly trained spy working for some secret agency. I cannot say the character was used particularly well this week, but I am expecting that she will return, and develop further. Once again it fell to Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) to provide the most entertaining moments of the episode, his conversations with Julia, as the two are old friends, which makes a lot of sense.









Oh, and one last thing. The dinosaur. The classic dinosaur from the Batcave, a standard item ever since the cave was first introduced in the comics. It makes an appearance in the episode. Not quite the way it appears in the comics, but I was delighted at the way it was introduced.

Rating: 9 /10

