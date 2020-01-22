Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Arrow S08E09 Review

By Deejay Dayton







This week’s episode of Arrow is effectively a back door pilot for Green Arrow and the Canaries, a series already green lit for next season. Set twenty years in the future, it centres on Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara), with Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) and Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) as her partners.









The Crisis on Infinite Earths is used to set the stage. While all the second generation heroes were returned to their own era, Dinah also somehow found herself waking up in the future, a future in which she was never the captain of the Star City police. This doesn’t seem to cause her much distress, and despite not having any legal identity she somehow owns a bar, and works there as a singer as well. Laurel returned to her own era, but has learned, somehow, about a series of events about to take place in the future era that will reduce Star City to chaos. After getting a gizmo that will restore people’s pre-Crisis memories she somehow arrives in the future, and uses it to restore Mia’s memories.









I used the word “somehow” a lot in that explanation, didn’t I? Yeah, the set-up is a big pill to swallow. The show just rams it down, and then moves on to what it really wants to deal with.









But is he? Things have changed with some of the next gen kids. For one thing, Zoe (Andrea Sixtos) is alive again, and Connor Hawke (Joseph David-Jones) is now the troubled youth. William (Ben Lewis), on the other hand, is as bland as ever.











I enjoyed McNamara’s performance as Mia, she does a good job making sense of the absurd twists the plot takes, and Katie Cassidy is great as the mouthy, pushy Laurel Lance. It’s funny, I found her the weakest part of Arrow when that series began, and had no interest in her as the sweet and noble Laurel. It wasn’t until that one was killed off and she returned as evil Laurel that she seemed to have any spark.









Harkavny gets stuck playing the middle woman between the two, not a natural choice given how strong she had made Dinah Drake over the past few years.









There were more than a few speed bumps, but the twists at the end were fun, and hopefully once the dust has settled this will find its way.









Mia has become engaged to JJ (Charlie Barnett), who was the future Deathstroke in the pre-Crisis episodes. Once her memories have been restored, Mia is quick to turn on her boyfriend, suspecting that he is concealing his true intentions from her.It’s not a series that needed to be made, but I’ll give it a shot anyway.

Rating: 7.5 /10

