Arrow S08E08 Review

The big CW crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths, returned and concluded last night with two linked episodes, the first of which was Arrow. And in both cases, there was an attempt to maintain the distinct feel of the individual series, while advancing the major crossover.









Arrow picks up where the story left off back in December, with the Paragons, White Canary (Caity Lotz), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Ryan Choi (Osric Chou), and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer), trapped in Vanishing Point. After some failed attempts to escape, they get joined by the Flash (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), who has now become the supernatural entity, the Spectre.









Oliver explains that they need to confront the Anti-Monitor at the dawn of time, reminiscent of the events in issue 10 of the original miniseries. The Flash can transport them all there through the Speed Force, but the Anti-Monitor attacks while they are in transit, and the bulk of the episode sees them lost within memories, until the Flash is able to gather the heroes together, and complete the journey.









This allows for more scenes that flash back to major events from Oliver Queen’s career as Arrow, continuing the “greatest hits” feeling of the final season.









The climax of the episode, which I will not go into detail about, plays off of a major event from issue 10 of the original miniseries as well.









But the real scene stealer here is Ezra Miller’s cameo, as Flash meets Flash. The scene is absolutely hilarious, as Miller and Gustin play so well against each other, finding both the similarities and differences in their incarnations of Barry Allen.









While the episode was a bit slower than I might have liked, it achieved everything it needed to, with some great moments along the way.

Rating: 9.5 /10

