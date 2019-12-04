Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Arrow S08E07 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Arrow comes full circle as the Crisis approaches, as Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson) brings Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and friends back to the island where he had been trapped for all those years.





I was glad to see Diggle (David Ramsey) confront his wife about the deception she has been pulling off, working for the Monitor all along. And though the previous episode saw Oliver come to understand that the Monitor’s actions are benevolent, no one else is convinced of that.





The Crisis is causing energy spikes on the island, which have resulted in the animation of various friends and foes of Oliver who had died there. They have returned to either aid or attack the Arrow team, providing the action for the episode.









And Oliver has to explain to his children Mia and William (Katherina McNamara and Ben Lewis) that he is not going to survive the Crisis, no matter what they do, which provides the emotional drama.





One of the crew sustains a major injury, which leads to a horrific sequence. It’s so good that I have no intention of ruining it by explaining anything more about it.The climax of the episode sees Lyla become Harbinger, and the Crisis begin to manifest on Earth. A very strong final season, which has built effectively to this massive conclusion.

Rating: 9.5 /10

Support this writer on Patreon

Join the discussion:





