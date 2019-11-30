Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Arrow S08E06 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Audrey Marie Anderson has been around on Arrow for six years now. She plays Lyla Michaels, the wife of John Diggle (David Ramsey, who directed this episode). An ARGUS agent, her codename is Harbinger. I had thought that was a strange choice all those years ago, since there was nothing very Harbinger about her character. This year, she has earned that monicker.





At any rate, a few weeks back the show revealed that Lyla was, indeed, working with the Monitor. But even that has largely been occurring behind the scenes. This week, Harbinger got to come into her own.





I mentioned in my review of this week’s Flash that both that episode, and this one, send the heroes into a series of surreal events. In Arrow’s case, the episode also brings back Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne), as Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) goes through a Groundhog Day-style repetition of events, trying to keep Lance alive.









The episode is a lot of fun, but also builds to some powerful resolutions. Katie Cassidy gets some great scenes, re-united with her pseudo-father. Honestly, I never cared for Cassidy when she was playing Laurel Lance, but really warmed to her once they brought her back as Black Siren.







Oliver had already grown to doubt the benevolent intentions of the Monitor, and this episode brings that to a culmination. And it’s a strong one, a good one, which effectively sets up the Crisis.







Was it planned all along? It’s possible. She was introduced the same year that the Flash’s series began, which introduced the notion of the Crisis on Infinite Earths.All in all, this really has been the best season of Arrow, an effective retrospective which has been building the anticipation of the grand event to come.

Rating: 9.5 /10

