Arrow S08E05 Review

By Deejay Dayton







Arrow’s greatest hits continues to be the theme as Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) heads back to Russia, bringing along his kids, William (Ben Lewis) and Mia (Katharine McNamara), as well as Black Siren (Katie Cassidy).









While I was glad to see Anatoly (David Nykl) again, I have to admit this episode wasn’t quite on par with earlier ones this season.









I think that was simply because the plot, centring on a Russian fight club, was a bit too simple. More time was given over to Oliver’s relationship with his now-grown children. Perhaps if I cared about the kids a bit more, I would have been more engaged in seeing them work through their issues. I will concede, Mia is growing on me. But for the most part we are watching Oliver do the same thing he always does, try to make amends for treating those close to him so poorly.









Colton Haynes also returns in this episode, as Diggle (David Ramsey) seeks out Roy Harper for assistance is retrieving plutonium for the weapon they are constructing to use against the Monitor. This plot thread was also a bit weak, and for much the same reasons. It existed primarily to give Diggle and Roy lots of opportunity to talk about Roy’s problems. I was glad that, in the end, Roy decided to stick around. Given Haynes’ own problems, well charted in social media, he almost seems to be living through parallel issues to his character, and watching Roy Harper’s redemption makes me hope for the best for the actor.









By far the best moments come towards the end of the episode. Audrey Marie Anderson has been playing Lyla for so many years, and yet the character remained largely in the background. The revelation of her connection to the Monitor has put a spin on everything we thought we knew about her, and making Lyla’s scenes far more interesting than anything she had been given to do before now.

Rating: 8.5 /10

